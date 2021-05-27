Further details of his arrest were not revealed on Thursday. Bedney could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday. An attorney has not yet been listed for him in the case.
In a statement Thursday, Patrick Reilly, the husband and father of the victims, expressed gratitude to D.C. police and others involved in the investigation and asked for continued privacy “as we do the hard work of healing as a family.”
The shootings occurred minutes before 7 p.m. on May 18 outside the home Reilly shares with his wife, Katie, and their two children in the 1500 block of 10th Street NW, south of Rhode Island Avenue.
A couple who are longtime neighbors and friends with the Reillys have said the encounter with the assailant began as the mother and son were playing with other family members outside their home.
They said a man on a scooter sped through the group and Katie Reilly called out for the man to slow down. The man, according to the friends, Jeanne and Keith Arnold, stopped and cursed at Reilly before her husband came to her defense.
The Arnolds said in a statement the Reillys and their children turned to go inside when the man fired at the family, striking Katie Reilly and her young son. The Arnolds said they heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, where Patrick Reilly was administering CPR to his wife.
The Arnolds said Thursday that Katie Reilly and her son are recovering.
A D.C. police official has largely confirmed the Arnolds’ account and said the man on the scooter was on the sidewalk and rode into “a family activity.”
In a statement in the days after the incident, Patrick Reilly identified his wife, Katie, and their son as the victims. “Tell your loved ones how you feel today and hug them tightly,” he said in the statement.
On Thursday, he urged action from lawmakers and community members to curb gun violence.
“I hope that our country that is awash in guns and hate, will do what is necessary to protect our most vulnerable, even if it’s hard,” he said in a statement.