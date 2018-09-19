Debbie Siers-Hill admits she had a syringe laced with ricin and a package with more of the poison. Police found the ricin when they searched her storage unit in March 2016, a month after the unexplained death of her boyfriend, Frederick Brooks.

Prosecutors in Norfolk federal court say Siers-Hill, 63, also had powdered caffeine and had researched caffeine poisoning on her phone. She had several guns, one with the serial number scratched off, and instructions on making a low-grade incendiary device, according to court records. In 2012, she was accused, although not convicted, of shooting Brooks, 67.

Brooks’s three children filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Siers-Hill, claiming she poisoned him and then forged his signature so she would get most of his savings. Siers-Hill has denied those allegations.

Brooks, who lived in Virginia Beach, was a pilot and commander in the Navy and later worked for NASA, according to his obituary. He retired on medical disability from the National Institute of Aerospace in 2015 after “suspicious” stomach issues, according to the civil suit.

Brooks’s cause of death remains undetermined, and there are no plans to charge Siers-Hill in connection with the case.

“This office did thoroughly investigate the homicide, but there is insufficient evidence to proceed with homicide charges at this point, despite us enlisting the services of multiple law enforcement agencies and other experts,” said Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney.

Federal prosecutors have said Siers-Hill also had the personal information — driver’s licenses, financial documents, Social Security numbers — of several other people, and may have used it to commit fraud.

Her first husband died of antifreeze poisoning in what was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner who handled the autopsy.

Siers-Hill, who lives in South Carolina, faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted. Her attorneys declined to comment, but in a hearing earlier this year public defender Kirsten Kmet said she and Brooks had “a very loving relationship.”