Left photo: Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta. Right photo: Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, 15, whose body was discovered by police in Springfield on Saturday February 11, 2017. (Fairfax County Police, Family photo/Fairfax County Police, Family photo)

An 18-year-old woman was convicted of murder Monday for telling a teenage girl she would “see her in hell,” before plunging a knife into her during a brutal and high-profile MS-13 slaying in Fairfax County in January 2017.

Venus Romero Iraheta, who was 17 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty as an adult in Fairfax County Circuit Court in the slaying of Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, 15, of Gaithersburg.

[She thought she saved her daughter from MS-13 by smuggling her to the U.S.]

Iraheta, of Alexandria, Va., was a central player in the torture and killing, which generated national headlines and came to symbolize the resurgence of MS-13 in the D.C. region after years of relative dormancy.

Iraheta was one of 10 MS-13 members who met Damaris at Springfield’s Lake Accotink Park on Jan. 8, 2017, after the girl was bought there under the pretense of smoking marijuana.

Here is what you need to know about MS-13, a street gang with an international reach. (Claritza Jimenez/The Washington Post)

The gang members blamed Damaris for luring the leader of their clique, Cristian Sosa Rivas, to his own vicious killing about a week earlier in Prince William County and wanted to exact revenge, prosecutors said. They captured the brutality that followed in ghoulish cell phone videos.

[Gang members record a teen’s horrific killing. It helped convict one.]

The first, which was played at a previous trial in the case, shows Damaris in the Springfield woods, being interrogated by the 10 gang members between the ages of 15 to 21. They shout at her in Spanish, demanding information about the slaying of Sosa Rivas. At one point, one member ominously clicks a cigar cutter and tells Damaris she could lose a finger.

Another video shows Damaris shaking violently in the cold, after the gang members have forced her to strip off her shirt and shoes to feel the cold the way Sosa Rivas did when he was killed and dumped in an icy Potomac River.

Iraheta is seen wielding a large hunting knife, before someone shouts off camera in Spanish: “What the f---! Just stick the steel in her.”

But Damaris was moved to another location near a Beltway overpass, before she would meet her end. At a preliminary hearing for Iraheta, an FBI special agent testified Iraheta confronted Damaris one final time. The action does not appear in the videos.

Iraheta, who had dated Sosa Rivas, asked Damaris if she had a relationship with him, the agent testified. Damaris admitted she did, before asking for forgiveness. Iraheta grew angry.

Iraheta listed her full name so Damaris would know the name of her killer and then “told the victim she would never forgive her and would see her in hell,” the agent testified. Iraheta stabbed Damaris repeatedly in the abdomen and neck.

[Teen told victim in MS-13 slaying she would ‘see her in hell’]

A third video shows the aftermath of the stabbing. Damaris is seen prone on her back amid dead leaves, with blood on one hand and forehead. Another gang member, Wilmer A. Sanchez-Serrano, enters the frame and jams a large stick into Damaris’s neck again and again, before the video abruptly ends.

Damaris was left for dead. Later that night, some of the gang members returned and placed her body face down in a puddle of water near the overpass. They piled railroad ties on top.

To date, a handful of the other 10 gang members charged in the case have been convicted of crimes, including murder, related to Damaris’s killing. Eight people charged in Sosa Rivas’s killing are awaiting trial in federal court in Alexandria.

If Iraheta’s case had gone to trial, prosecutors had lined up some of the other convicted MS-13 members who were there that day to testify against her.