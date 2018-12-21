Aisha Braveboy takes over as state’s attorney in Prince George’s as the county with a plan to build on her previous work with juvenile offenders. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Early in her career advising Prince George’s County officials on legislative matters, Aisha N. Braveboy learned that large groups of students were skipping classes from her alma mater, Largo High School.

Fearing that the truancy drove up crime and created loitering and shoplifting problems for shop owners, Braveboy decided to investigate.

Braveboy rode with school resource officers, and “we would chase them down and figure out what was going on.”

What she discovered was what drove her for more than a decade in helping first-time juvenile offenders reset their paths and gave her experience in criminal justice reform that she wants to bring to her job as the county’s newly elected top prosecutor.

On those ride-alongs, Braveboy soon discovered that many of those truant juveniles had parents with mental health issues and drug problems. That they grew up in abusive households. And that some had no home at all.

Working with community and government leaders, Braveboy created a nonprofit to rehabilitate juveniles that has helped thousands over the last 15 years. The Community Public Awareness Council, with funding from grants and donors, ran programs that offered mental health treatment, art therapy, mediation, character development classes and parenting workshops for first-time juvenile offenders and their families to try to help keep the students in school and out of the of the criminal justice system. Braveboy said many have gone on without repeat offenses while others have returnedas mentors.



Now as state’s attorney, Braveboy hopes to lean on that work to expand reforms.

Juvenile offenders will face consequences, but she wants to ensure the sanctions will be “in a juvenile setting that really begins to address the underlying issues that’s causing the behavior,” Braveboy, a Democrat, said in an interview shortly after the November general election. “That’s when we’re really able to make a difference in their lives.”

Braveboy plans to expand the juvenile division by creating a specialty unit with dedicated prosecutors to handle juvenile cases, much like specialty units that exist to handle cases involving repeat offenders. And she wants to expand options to turn troubled youths toward reform rather than a courthouse.

“What we know is that if a young person is in the criminal justice system as a juvenile, they’re more likely to reenter as an adult,” Braveboy said.

During her work with the awareness council, Braveboy encountered a case last year in which two young girls were arrested and charged with assault after they fought each other .

The council brought in the girls and their families for mediation sessions, which revealed that one girl suffered from bipolar disorder and had been sexually exploited and the other also had suffered trauma in her past.

As a result, Braveboy recalled, one family left with a new understanding of their child’s need and the other child left with a genuine understanding of how her bullying could have led to the other girl’s harming herself.

More than 5,000 youths have participated in the juvenile diversion program via the awareness council.

An attorney and former state delegate, Braveboy takes over the prosecutor’s office as Prince George’s County sees a continued drop in crime.

A decade ago, homicides tallied in the triple digits annually. The numbers have consistently trended downward in recent years, in some cases to record lows. Overall violent crime in the county has declined more than 50 percent over the past seven years.

Braveboy said she intends to continue working with local and federal law enforcement to prosecute violent, repeat offenders to keep violent crime down.

“We need to continue to remain vigilant,” Braveboy said. “We still have a lot of gang-related homicides and gang-related attacks. We should never be comfortable.”

Braveboy, 44, grew up in Prince George’s County, attending the University of Maryland before earning a law degree from Howard University School of Law. She most recently served as the manager of government affairs for Children’s National Health System.



As a state delegate between 2007 to 2015, Braveboy backed legislation aimed at reducing mass incarceration, confronting domestic violence and shielding homeowners from insidious lending practices.

As state’s attorney, Braveboy said she wants to focus on expanding work that would prosecute property crimes, corruption and continue to address domestic violence. Braveboy said she has created a public integrity unit focused on prosecution of police and public corruption.

And on domestic crimes, she wants to develop a “think tank” of community, social and business leaders to discuss how to expand long-term support for survivors that extends beyond the vital help now offered that finds temporary housing. The aim is to include working with the real estate community to help survivors with long-term housing.

“We want the victims to really be survivors and stay the course through the investigation and through the trial of their abusers,” Braveboy said. “In order to do that they need to feel safe, like they’ll be cared for and can care for their families. It’s really important for us that our victims have the tools they need to survive.”

On the campaign trail, Braveboy’s opponents regularly criticized her for not having frontline experience as a criminal prosecutor. But Braveboy, who was pro bono counsel for the Community Public Awareness Council, views herself as a leader and manager with 15 years worth of criminal justice experience. Her job, she says, is to ensure the office is working efficiently and effectively.

Since winning the election, Braveboy has made it a point to meet with everyone in the office of more than 200 employees, including prosecutors, receptionists and support staff. The office services the second most populous county in Maryland.

She has also promised prosecutors that she’ll create a training unit staffed with experienced attorneys who will give feedback on their preprations for trial and performances in the courtroom.

“We know that a lot of cases end up with a plea, but we want the defense bar to understand that we are ready to go to trial,” Braveboy said.

Phil Lee, executive director of the Community Public Awareness Council and cofounder of the nonprofit, has worked with Braveboy for 17 years. Lee called Braveboy a hands-on person and recalled how they would go to store parking lots to pick up cars stolen by truants.

Lee added that even though Braveboy has never prosecuted a criminal case, it doesn’t mean she can’t have an impact in her new role.

“She’s an attorney and she understands the law,” Lee said. “Has she stood in a courtroom pounding a table saying, ‘guilty, guilty guilty’? No, but she knows how to find out whether a person is guilty or not. It’s a management position and she’s finding that out really fast.”