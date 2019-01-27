Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal stabbing Saturday of a 63-year-old Shenandoah County woman, authorities said Sunday.

The woman, who police identified as Cynthia G. Dellinger, died Saturday, after suffering several stab wounds. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an emergency call about 3 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Dellinger Acres Road. Upon arrival, police say they found Dellinger suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State police said Sunday they had arrested 55-year-old man David B. Knott in connection with the stabbing.

Knott, who was charged with second-degree murder, is being held in the regional jail without bond.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office says the investigation of the homicide is ongoing.