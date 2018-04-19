

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) with Deputy Blaine Gaskill. (Governor’s office)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday honored a Maryland deputy who fired on a student gunman during a school shooting in St. Mary’s County last month.

[Student gunman died of self-inflicted gunshot to head in Md. school shooting]

On March 20, 17-year-old Austin Rollins wounded two classmates, one fatally, at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Md. Armed with his father’s handgun, he fired one shot that mortally wounded 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, who had recently ended their relationship, and hit 14-year-old Desmond Barnes in the leg.

Deputy Blaine Gaskill of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and fired on Rollins, hitting his weapon, before Rollins fatally shot himself in the head.

On Thursday, Hogan honored Gaskill with a governor’s citation, calling him a “hero” who “did everything right.”

“We’re so proud of you,” Hogan said. “You did exactly what you were supposed to do. You stepped up at the time of need.”

Hogan, who is running for reelection this year, also noted that his proposal to improve school safety, including hiring additional school resource officers and mental-health counselors, had just become law.

“I made a pretty dramatic proposal that was one of the most aggressive in the country,” he said of the plan, conceived after a gunman killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.