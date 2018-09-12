Three people were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a funeral, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers arrived at the Mount Zion Cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne after receiving a report shortly after 12:40 p.m. of shots fired, Baltimore County police said on Twitter about 1 p.m.

At least one person was wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that it transported one other person who was in serious condition and that another person reported chest pains.

Nearby Lansdowne High School was placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted.

Police have not offered a motive in the shooting or information about the gunman.