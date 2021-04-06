The shooting occurred near a charter elementary and middle school; there was no immediate word on whether students were in the building.
Tuesday’s attack was the fourth time in a week that three or more people have been shot in single incidents in the District.
Five people were shot, two fatally, Wednesday; three people were shot Thursday, one fatally; and three more people were shot Friday. All those shootings occurred in Southeast Washington. Two brothers were killed in a double shooting Saturday, also in Southeast.
In all, nine people have been killed in the District since Wednesday, eight by gunfire.
There have been 51 homicides in the District this year, up 34 percent from this time in 2020.