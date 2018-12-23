A shooting at a holiday gathering of off-duty Prince George’s County police officers was accidental “jackassery,” Chief Hank Stawinski said in a statement Saturday, and eight of the 11 police officers who were suspended after the incident are back on duty.

Three officers remain suspended with pay as the investigation into last week’s incident continues.

The 11 officers were at a party at a private home in Brandywine when the gun went off, injuring two men.

Police said in their statement that the shooting occurred when one officer was looking at a privately owned gun and accidentally fired a shot. The bullet hit the officer in the hand, then ricocheted and grazed another officer’s leg, the department said.

Both were airlifted to hospitals by helicopter and released the next day. The statement said officials believe there was no ill intent involved.

“I was relieved when it was confirmed that neither of the officer’s injuries was serious, but I was and remain disappointed in the jackassery that led to this incident, which has negatively impacted the injured and involved officers, their families, and our community,” Stawinski said in a statement. “I expect the women and men of this institution to serve as examples to others.”

Two of the three officers who are suspended are assigned to emergency services. The third is assigned to investigations.

Police have not said whether alcohol was involved.

“It was a holiday party,” spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said last week. “I’m not going to be naive and assume that there wasn’t, but . . . whether or not alcohol was involved is definitely part of that investigation.”

The department has not said whether the home where the incident occurred was owned by a police officer or whether there were civilians at the party.