A 28-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead on a Germantown sidewalk, officials said Tuesday as they announced the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police identified the victim as Dwayne Anthony Stanley Jr., of the District.
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a driver on Great Seneca Highway “observed an unresponsive individual who was lying on the sidewalk” between Grotto Lane and Grey Eagle Court, police said in a statement. The driver called 911.
Stanley had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.