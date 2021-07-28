Fairfax County police identified Worthy on Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in finding the killer. Charles Seegars, a cousin, said Worthy was living with a relative and attending college, but he had few other details because he hadn’t seen Worthy in over a decade.
“It really hit me hard last night,” said Seegars, who lives in Colorado.
Officers were called to the apartment shortly before 7:15 p.m. after Worthy was found dead by the family member, police said. Cartridge casings were recovered from inside the apartment.
Several area residents told detectives they heard what sounded like gunshots in the early afternoon, but police said they did not receive any calls for service in that time period.
A Virginia medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The killing is the 14th of the year in Fairfax County, up from six at this point in 2020, police said. Ten arrests have been made in this year’s slayings.