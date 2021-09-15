(Clarence Williams/TWP)By Peter HermannToday at 4:45 p.m. EDTBy Peter HermannToday at 4:45 p.m. EDTShareA 37-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of First Street SE, on the border of the Bellevue and Congress Heights neighborhoods. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightPolice identified the victim as Paris Odemns, who authorities said had no fixed address. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.