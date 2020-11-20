Police identified the victim as Marcella Johnson, 59, with addresses in Southeast and Northwest Washington. Police said he died at a hospital. A police report says he was shot in the stomach.
Authorities said a stray bullet struck the windshield of a vehicle parked on O Street, and another stray bullet struck the front passenger door of a vehicle that was being driven on North Capitol Street. The driver told police he heard gunshots and discovered the damage when he arrived home.
Police said a Hyundai that might have been occupied by the shooter collided with a white Dodge Challenger during the getaway. The Hyundai was later found in Northeast Washington, and police said it had been reported stolen in Prince George’s County. No arrest has been made.
The shooting was the District’s 180th homicide this year, a 22 percent increase from this time in 2019. The last time the District had this many homicides was 2008, with 186.
The area of Truxton Circle has struggled with crime in recent years. The area includes the volatile corner of New York Avenue and North Capitol Street.