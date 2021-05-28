A 39-year-old man from Maryland was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sheridan Street NE, near the Lamond Recreation Center. It is near the border with Maryland.

Police identified the victim as Bret Desmarteau. A police report lists addresses in Odenton, in Anne Arundel County, Md., and in the Northeast Baltimore community of Hamilton.

Authorities said they were searching for a four-door gray sedan with tinted windows.