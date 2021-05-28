D.C. police investigate a fatal shooting. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)By Peter HermannMay 28, 2021 at 5:54 p.m. UTCA 39-year-old man from Maryland was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sheridan Street NE, near the Lamond Recreation Center. It is near the border with Maryland.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice identified the victim as Bret Desmarteau. A police report lists addresses in Odenton, in Anne Arundel County, Md., and in the Northeast Baltimore community of Hamilton.Authorities said they were searching for a four-door gray sedan with tinted windows. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.