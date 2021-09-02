Police are also investigating a fatal shooting that occurred about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Third Street SE, in the Capitol Riverfront area.
Police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive person and found Carl Harris, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said Harris, who has no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also, police have identified a woman who was fatally stabbed Tuesday in the 5000 block of First Street NW as Brittanie Clark, 28. Authorities said the stabbing occurred about 4:45 p.m. and that Clark, who lived in Northwest Washington, died at a hospital. Police said the stabbing occurred inside a residential building.
No arrests have been made in these cases and police did not comment on possible motives.
The District has recorded 140 homicides this year, up 13 percent from this time in 2020, a 16-year high.