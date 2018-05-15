A young man was shot Tuesday night in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, where a vigil was to be held for a young woman killed in a weekend homicide.

County police said the shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 18600 block of Sage Way. Capt. Paul Starks, the county police spokesman, said the victim is a male, and thought to be about 21. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear.

Early Sunday, a woman identified as Genesis Marie McCarter-Berretto, 18, was found shot to death in Frederick, Md. A vigil was held for her Tuesday night in the area where the shooting occurred.

It was not known whether the shooting had any connection to the vigil . “We don’t know that it did,” Starks said, adding that it was something detectives would look into.

A neighbor said that he heard “a handful” of gunshots.

“We could hear it pretty loud,” he said.