A shooting was reported Saturday night in Loudoun County, reportedly after a confrontation at a private party. (iStock/iStock)

One person was shot and wounded in Loudoun County, Saturday night, reportedly at a party, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was apparently involved in a confrontation with another guest at a was reported to be a private party in the 47000 block of Fairway Avenue in the Sterling area, the sheriff’s office said.

No identification was immediately available for the victim. He was described only as a male.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The site is north of Route 7 and less than a half mile from the Potomac River.

An event venue is located at the site.