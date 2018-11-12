A shooting in the Chillum area Sunday night left the male victim in critical condition, the police said. (Prince George’s police photo)

A shooting victim was found critically wounded Sunday night in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

The victim was found about 9:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Eastern Avenue, said Cpl. Harry Bond, a police spokesman. He was described only as male.

He was found outdoors and taken to a hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, Bond said.

No information about a motive was known immediately.

Eastern Avenue forms part of the boundary between the District of Columbia and Prince George’s. The site listed for the shooting is near Riggs Road, in the Chillum area.