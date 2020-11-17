By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM ESTThe death of a man who was shot last summer has been ruled a homicide, the D.C. police said Tuesday.Carey Edwin Jones, 41, of Northeast, was shot June 30 in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE, and died July 21, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAn autopsy determined that the cause of death was complications of gunshot wounds, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.