D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the two victims appear to be “in their young teens” but have not been identified. They were on the streets with a larger group of teenagers, who are now being questioned. Police are still looking for suspects.
Speaking from the scene, Newsham discussed the steps that the District was taking to curb gun violence, which reached a decade high in 2019. He referenced the emergency “Ghost Guns” legislation introduced by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Friday to curb illegal firearms and recent efforts in the Virginia legislature to advance gun control bills.