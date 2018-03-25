Hours after hundreds of thousands packed the nations' capital Saturday to protest gun violence, a person was killed in a shooting several miles away in southeast D.C., police said Sunday.

Police said a gunman shot a man and a woman just before 10 p.m. on the residential street near the 2300 block of Raynolds Place Southeast.

They were taken to a hospital where the man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, D.C. police spokesman Officer Sean Hickman said. Police identified him as 33-year-old Anthony Smith of Southeast D.C.

The woman, who was shot once and found a block away, survived.

Police described the suspect as a 6’2” man with curly hair who was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 202-727-9099 or anonymously text 50411.

Teenagers from Northeast and Southeast Washington who spoke at March for Our Lives and a separate “Rally for D.C. Lives” earlier in the day described the fear of stray bullets or armed robbers when walking around their neighborhoods.