A D.C. police spokeswoman said the man, identified as Kenneth Omar Santiago, was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Santiago lived in Southeast Washington, but other public records have listings for him in Maryland. A relative reached by telephone in Massachusetts declined to comment.
D.C. police, which investigates all suspicious deaths in the District, said that the case remains under investigation but that a preliminary determination found that Santiago died of an apparent suicide from a firearm.
Witnesses said the man was found on the steps leading to the Reflecting Pool from the plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial, one of the most visited sites in Washington.
A gun was apparently found nearby. According to one account, two nurses nearby tried to administer CPR.
Martin Weil and Sam Fortier contributed to his report.