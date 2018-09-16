A shooting was reported Sunday night near the Anacostia Metro station in Southeast Washington. (iStock/iStock)

One person was shot Sunday night near the Anacostia Metro station in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. The circumstances were not immediately clear. Police said they were looking for three people in connection with the attack.

All were described in an initial account as appearing to be teenagers, wearing black clothing.

The station has entrances near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, at Shannon Place and Howard Road. It is a bus transfer point.