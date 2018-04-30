A toddler and a man were both shot and wounded Monday evening in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing after being hit, said Brianna Jordan, a spokesman for the police department. The boy was 3 years old, police said, but it was not known if he was related to the man.

The gunfire erupted about 6:10 p.m. in the 1800 block of M Street NE, Jordan said.

The circumstances were unclear. It was not known if either victim was an intended target of the gunfire. Police said they were looking for four attackers, but detailed descriptions were not available.

According to police, the man was hit more than once in his lower extremities. The nature of the boy’s wounds was not immediately known. t.

The site is a residential street of rowhouses, just south of the National Arboretum, and just southeast of the Trinidad area.