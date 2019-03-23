A shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall in Springfield, Va., Friday night amid a chaotic crowd of 300 left two people injured, Fairfax police said.

The incident began shortly before 11 p.m. with a fight at a private party at the Brookfield Plaza Shopping Center, according to police; the mall houses several banquet halls.

When the fight moved outside, shots were fired, police said. An adult victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. About five hours later, a juvenile showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The shots broke windows at Niralla Sweets Restaurant & Banquet Hall, employees said, and at the restaurant next door. Police said officers from the Virginia State Police were needed to help disperse the crowd.

