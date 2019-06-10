One person was shot Sunday night in northeast Washington in a possible carjacking, according to police.

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue NE, police said. They said a gray Nissan with unspecified North Carolina tags was taken in the incident.

The condition of the shooting victim was not immediately known.

Eastern Avenue runs along the boundary between the District and Maryland.

