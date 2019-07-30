A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Third Street Tunnel, according to D.C. police, closing the northbound lanes and snarling traffic on a heavily used commuter route that connects the Southeast Freeway to New York Avenue.

Few details were available about the shooting, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. The D.C. fire department said it occurred near Massachusetts Avenue NW; that entrance also was closed by police.

A police spokeswoman said the victim of the shooting was reported conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities would not say if the victim was in a vehicle or what might have prompted the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of 4 p.m. Police said they were looking for a dark blue sedan with a bike rack and “severe damage to the rear area.”

