D.C. police are investigating the shooting Sunday morning of an employee inside a Whole Foods Market in a busy commercial strip of H Street NE.

The person, a cashier, was shot during what appeared to be an armed robbery inside the supermarket in the 600 block of H Street NE, according to police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck.

The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.

Police warned residents to lookout for a black male between the ages of 25 and 30, with dreads, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans in a red Honda Accord with D.C. license plate FT9420.

Employees and customers gathered outside the roped off entrance to the Whole Foods, a popular neighborhood gathering spot particularly on the weekends. Several employees reported that the individual shot was an employee of the market.

Said Kada, a bakery supervisor, was working in the store’s kitchen Sunday when he heard a single shot. He and other employees ran out of a back entrance. Kada said a young male cashier was shot.

“We all feel very bad,” Kada said. “It’s like someone from your family got shot.”

Employees and customers described a harrowing scene as people ran for cover after hearing gunfire.

“All I saw was customers running through my cutting room into my cooler and everybody was screaming, ‘shots fired,’” said a meat department employee, who did not want to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

James Jackson, 38, who lives in the neighborhood, was eating breakfast inside the store with his family.

“We heard a commotion, yelling, it sounded like something got knocked over and then there was a pop of gunfire,” he said. “I grabbed my wife and 15-month son and ran down the street and called police.”

This is a developing story.

Joe Heim and Natalie Jennings contributed to this report.