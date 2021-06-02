Davis is being sought by authorities. There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Contee said police found the Maserati in Hyattsville, in Prince George’s.
Efforts on Wednesday to reach Davis were not successful.
The incident, captured on surveillance video, occurred about 5 p.m. May 19 in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE, in the Deanwood neighborhood.
Police said a female driver tried to change lanes in front of the Maserati. At an intersection, police said, the Maserati driver left his vehicle, walked up to the woman’s car and opened fire with a handgun.
Authorities said the woman was shot and wounded and a child in her vehicle suffered minor cuts, apparently from shrapnel.
Contee said people in the community came forward with information that helped police identify a suspect.