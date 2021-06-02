D.C. police on Wednesday said they had identified the driver of a gray Maserati who is wanted in a shooting last month in Northeast Washington that authorities believe was motivated by road rage.

Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 42, of Lanham in Prince George’s County, Md., has been charged in an arrest warrant with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Davis is being sought by authorities. There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Contee said police found the Maserati in Hyattsville, in Prince George’s.

Efforts on Wednesday to reach Davis were not successful.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, occurred about 5 p.m. May 19 in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE, in the Deanwood neighborhood.

Police said a female driver tried to change lanes in front of the Maserati. At an intersection, police said, the Maserati driver left his vehicle, walked up to the woman’s car and opened fire with a handgun.

Authorities said the woman was shot and wounded and a child in her vehicle suffered minor cuts, apparently from shrapnel.

Contee said people in the community came forward with information that helped police identify a suspect.