The 10:45 a.m. shooting in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE came a day after three other people were shot, one fatally, inside an apartment a block away. Police have not said whether the two incidents might be related.
Acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III went to the scene of Friday’s shooting and told reporters “it is an indication of the level of violence and the access to firearms.”
The man charged in the case was identified as Joseph Peterson, 21, of Southeast. A police report lists Peterson as one of the three men shot on the street. A statement from police said at least one victim fired back at the vehicle and that a firearm was recovered.
Peterson was charged with possessing a firearm without a license, unlawful discharge, among other gun-related offenses. He had not made an initial appearance in court as of Saturday morning and it could not be determined if he has an attorney.
Police urged help to find the vehicle. They said the Audi had a handicap placard hanging from the rear view mirror and its rear license plate was covered by a smoke-colored cover.