Cierra Young was fatally shot on Valentine’s Day night while inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE in the District, police said. The vehicle crashed a block away, at Branch Avenue.

That her daughter — known as “Cici” — was killed on one of her favorite holidays “breaks my heart,” LaShawn Young said.

The mother, 44, said her daughter sold shirts emblazoned with pictures of the globe and the EVOL moniker. “It was about life and society, the world we live in,” LaShawn Young said. “That was just her.”

LaShawn Young said her daughter left their home in District Heights, Md., around 8 p.m. Sunday when a friend picked her up to go out to dinner. She was killed about 9:10 p.m.; no arrest has been made.

Young’s mother said police told her the shooting might have been the result of road rage, and that her daughter was not believed to have been targeted. A D.C. police spokeswoman would not comment on the investigation.

As of Tuesday, there have been 25 homicides in the District this year, up from 22 during this same period in 2020. That year ended with the most killings in the city since 2004.

Young had lived in the District but recently moved with her family to Maryland. She had attended Roosevelt STAY Opportunity Academy in Northwest Washington, and her mother said she was working to return to complete a few remaining classes.

In her spare time, Young loved to cook — salmon stuffed with crab was her favorite — and bake, take selfies, dress up and dance. She completed tax documents on her own to make her clothing line legitimate, and was already making sales.

The friends she made were special. “Whoever became close to her, they grew with her,” said Dana Tolson, an older cousin with whom she was close. “She was becoming a young adult, and she had lots of dreams and aspirations.”

Tolson, 36, said her cousin’s laid-back style was evident on Valentine’s Day. In a mix-up of gifts, cupcakes meant for Tolson went to Young, and Tolson got the chocolate-covered strawberries meant for her cousin.

Young didn’t mind.

“That’s okay,” Tolson recalled Young telling her. “I don’t care. I’ll eat the cupcakes. I love you guys, and it’s Valentine’s Day.”

Her serious side came through in the focus she put into her clothing line, family said.

She also was thoughtful about the stresses of the pandemic and other challenges facing communities. She talked about the shootings consuming neighborhoods in the District.

“She wanted to do something with her life,” Tolson said. “She was going to be somebody.”

Young had a special bond with her 14-year-old brother, one of her four siblings, and with her mother, who she called “Angry Bird” after the popular video game series.

“She would just hit my shoulder and say, ‘Okay, angry bird,’ ” LaShawn Young said, describing how the two playfully dealt with the typical stress that comes with a relationship between teens and parents.

Recently, Young returned home with a cat she had purchased at a pet store. She named it Cai. The cat took to running crazy through the house, often with Young chasing right behind.

“I kept saying, ‘We have to get rid of this cat,’ ” the mother said. “Now my family is saying I can’t get rid of it because it is a part of my daughter. She loved that cat, and now the cat is stuck with me.”

The mother-daughter duo went grocery shopping together, to the laundromat together, and out to dinner.

On Tuesday night, LaShawn Young made a painful trip out without the daughter who had been a constant companion, attending a community anti-crime walk in the area where Cierra Young was shot. A vigil is planned for Saturday,

“I do it to support her,” the mother said, “to keep her name alive.”

She remembers her daughter’s smile, and her spirit. She also thinks of the name her daughter chose for her clothing line.

“It’s terrible, and it’s unfortunate,” LaShawn Young said. “I do believe we live in an evil world.”