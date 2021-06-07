Few other details were available. Police said they were searching for a silver sedan with a black sun roof and damage to the front hood.
The shooting occurred a day after five people were injured in two incidents of gunfire that occurred 20 minutes apart in Southeast Washington.
Three men were shot about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 2800 block of Robinson Place SE. Four miles away, police said, a man and a woman were shot in the 200 block of 37th Street SE. That shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m.
Police said none of the shootings appear to be related.