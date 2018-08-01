A 37-year-old man who was the victim of a shooting in 2012 in Northeast Washington died in July from complications of his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the second such death D.C. police recorded Wednesday.

Officials said Franciscus Denato, of Northeast, was wounded on Oct. 18, 2012 in the 1700 block of Benning Road. Denato survived the initial attack, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital on July 20.

The city medical examiner’s office determined Denato’s cause of death was complications of paraplegia due to a gunshot wound. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man in November 2012 and charged him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Denato’s wounding.

In a statement, officials said homicide detectives “will seek appropriate charges against the suspect in this case.”

Earlier Wednesday, police said 2007 shooting victim 32 year-old James Eason, of Southeast, died on July 25 as a result of complications from his wounds.