A man who was shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast Washington has died at a hospital, D.C. police said. He was the third victim of a homicide in the District within a 30-minute period.

The victim from Northeast was identified on Friday as Rondell Wills, 38, of Southeast. He was shot just before 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 50th Street NE, near the Kelly Miller Recreation Center.

That shooting in Lincoln Heights occurred less than 30 minutes after police said a gunman in one car shot out a window and killed two back seat passengers in another vehicle in the 3700 block of First Street SE.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the gunman fired from a white sedan into a black car. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, in Congress Heights; a man died later at a hospital. The driver was not injured and was questioned by homicide detectives.

Police did not immediately identify either shooting victim.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video that appeared to capture the shooting and showed that the gunman leaned out of the car window and fired. “It does appear that it was a targeted attack, but that remains to be seen as the investigation is ongoing,” Newsham said.

The vehicle in which the victims were found appeared to be used as a taxi alternative, Newsham said, though it was not clear if the passengers were customers or friends of the driver. The two shooting victims were not related, and police are trying to determine their relationship and learn why they were in the vehicle, Newsham said.

The shooting on First Street happened on a block behind a dry-cleaning store and near apartment buildings. Newsham said the surveillance video shows that residents, including a woman pushing a baby stroller, were outside at the time.

There have now been 44 homicides in the District this year, a 22 percent increase from the 36 by this time in 2017. More than half of this year’s killings — 23 — have occurred in Ward 8, traditionally one of the District’s most dangerous areas. It includes the communities of Anacostia, Barry Farm, Bellevue and Washington Highlands.

Thursday’s double fatal shooting in Congress Heights was in Ward 8.