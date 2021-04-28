One man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of 35th Street SE, near East Capitol Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police did not make public the identity of the victim, pending notification of relatives.

In a separate shooting about three miles away, police said a man was shot and critically wounded in the Buena Vista neighborhood at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

That shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Jasper Street SE, in front of a residence at the Knox Hill apartment building.

Police said they responded to a report of gunshots and found the victim suffering from multiple wounds to his head, forearm, chest, shoulder, thigh and back. A police report said about 20 gunshots were fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police said a black Glock handgun was found at the scene, and a suspect was arrested.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.