In a separate shooting about three miles away, police said a man was shot and critically wounded in the Buena Vista neighborhood at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
That shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Jasper Street SE, in front of a residence at the Knox Hill apartment building.
Police said they responded to a report of gunshots and found the victim suffering from multiple wounds to his head, forearm, chest, shoulder, thigh and back. A police report said about 20 gunshots were fired.
The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police said a black Glock handgun was found at the scene, and a suspect was arrested.
Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.