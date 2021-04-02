The victims, all described as adults, suffered injuries police described as not life threatening. Police said all had been struck in their lower extremities.
Authorities were searching for a dark SUV with tinted windows, silver tire rims and possibly a roof rack.
Authorities could not immediately say if Friday’s shooting is related to Thursday’s shooting, which occurred about 4:20 p.m. inside an apartment in the Parkway House in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE.
In that case, police said Michael Benbow, 18, of Southeast Washington, was killed. He died at the scene. Another man and a juvenile female were shot and wounded, police said, and treated at hospitals. The female suffered a graze wound to her body, police said.