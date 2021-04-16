Keanan Christopher Turner, of Forestville, Md., has been charged in an arrest warrant with two counts of first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill, according to police. Authorities have said the motive in the case was related to a domestic dispute.
The shootings occurred about 7:30 p.m. at the Woodmont Crossing apartments in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court SE.
The victims who died were identified as Wanda Wright, 48, and her daughter, Ebony Wright, 32. Both lived in Southeast Washington but it could not immediately be determined whether either lived in the apartment where the shooting occurred.
Police said Wanda and Ebony Wright were found inside the apartment and a wounded woman was in a parking lot outside when authorities arrived. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Police have not commented on the nature of the domestic argument or the suspect’s relationship with the victims. The godparent of one of the victims said Monday the family has not yet decided whether to speak publicly.