Also Thursday, police identified two men who were fatally shot in separate attacks that occurred five minutes and six miles apart in Northwest and Southeast Washington on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to the unit block of L Street NW at 12:53 p.m. and found 38-year-old Michael Nathaniel Smith dead inside a red Hyundai Santa Fe. Police said the vehicle was in an alley between M and L streets near a construction site at the old Sursum Corda complex.
A police report says he had been shot in the head.
At 12:58 p.m., police in Southeast Washington responded to the 3700 block of First Street SE, where authorities said they found Anthony Mitchell, 43, dead inside a black Saturn. Police said he had been shot. Police initially had said the shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m.
Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Wednesday that the two shootings did not appear to be connected.
There have been 127 homicides in the District this year, up 8 percent over this time in 2020.