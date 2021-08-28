Police said two men and one woman were wounded by gunfire and taken to hospitals, where one of the men died. He was identified as Thomas Precious Wynder, 55. Police said he had no fixed address.
The other victims suffered injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.
About 10:15 p.m. Friday, police said three men were shot in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue SE, in the Anacostia area.
Police said one victim died at the scene and the two others were taken to hospitals for treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police identified the man who died as Leonzo Shaw, 28, who they said had no fixed address.
Police said that about one hour earlier, a woman was fatally shot in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE, in the Woodland Terrace neighborhood.
Police did not announce arrests in any of the fatal shootings.
Homicide in the District are up about 8 percent over this time last year, according to police statistics.