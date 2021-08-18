The first shooting occurred about 1 p.m. in the unit block of L Street NW, in the old Sursum Corda neighborhood west of North Capitol Street and south of New York Avenue.
“We are at the very preliminary stages of the investigation,” Contee told reporters at the scene, which includes a construction site.
The victim’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon; police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Separately, at about 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of First Street SE in Congress Heights. Contee said officers found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
His name has not been released either. He too was pronounced dead at the scene.
Contee said there does not appear to be a connection between the two shootings.
Homicides are up about 5 percent over this time last year.
