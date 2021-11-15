Police said the suspected road rage incident occurred about 9:30 a.m. following a crash involving four vehicles in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE, near East Capitol Street and the Benning Road Metro station.
A police spokeswoman said a man driving a Jeep struck a Honda, causing a chain-reaction crash.
Police said it appears that the driver of one of the vehicles got out and shot the driver of the Jeep.
Police said the suspected gunman fled and had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon. A spokesman said there were two young children in the vehicle that was driven by the suspected gunman.
Three hours earlier, about 6:30 a.m., police said two men were shot, one fatally, in the 1800 block of 14th Street SE, in the Anacostia neighborhood. Police said one man was pronounced dead and the second man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities said they were looking for a black two-door BMW.
The identities of the men killed on Monday were not immediately released.
Police also said a man who was shot Sunday in Southeast Washington has died.
That shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bruce Place SE, near Suitland Parkway and Alabama Avenue. The victim was identified as David Williams, 52, of Southeast.
Police said a second man also was shot at that location and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.