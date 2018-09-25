Four people were fatally shot in the District on Monday and early Tuesday, bringing this year’s homicide count to 119, surpassing the number of people killed in the city in all of 2017.

The surge of violence has continued since this past weekend when at least 15 people were shot, six of them fatally, between Friday and Sunday. Ten people have been shot and killed in the District in a little over four days. In 2017, police say, 116 people were killed.

On Monday night, residents who live around Logan Circle met with D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham to express concern about the Sept. 18 fatal stabbing of Wendy Martinez, 35, who was attacked at 11th and P streets Northwest while running near her home, a crime police have labeled random.

Later Tuesday, Newsham is expected to testify before the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety on his crime fighting strategies. The hearing was scheduled months ago will be focused on the department’s summer crime initiative, though the increase in homicides is likely to be on the agenda.

The first shooting on Monday occurred minutes before 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bowen Road SE, near Anacostia. Police said Damon Dickens, 23, of Woodbridge, was shot several times and died at a hospital.

Four hours later, just after 8 p.m., police said a person was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE, in the Carver-Langston neighborhood. Police had not made public the victim’s name as of Tuesday morning.

The fatal shooting occurred two days after four people were shot and wounded in the same block shortly after midnight Saturday. Reacting to that shooting, residents, led by 5th District Police Cmdr. William Fitzgerald, marched to their predetermined destination, 18th and Benning roads, and right into the newly active crime scene.

“I am proud of the residents that walked with us tonight and I am proud of the neighbors that gave information about the shooter (s) to detectives,” the area’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission representative, Kathy Henderson, wrote on a community Internet bulletin board. “Arrests are coming soon.”

Henderson added: “We need every resident, in every quadrant of the city to stand with our officers. We are the nation’s capital and we can and must do better!” Police promised extra officers along Benning Road. Henderson wrote, “We need them.”

Less than two hours later, about 9:45 p.m., police raced to the area near Brentwood Recreation Center, also in the 5th District, where they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police said Ervin Aull of no fixed address had been shot in the 2300 block of 14th Street NE. He died at a hospital.

About 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue NE, near New Hampshire Avenue, on the border with Maryland. Police have not yet publicized the victim’s name.