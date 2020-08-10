A 17-year-old, Christopher Brown, died and an off-duty female D.C. police officer apparently attending the party was struck in the neck and critically injured. At a Monday news conference to address the violence, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the officer’s condition has improved, but he stressed that “she is not out of the woods yet.”

As she stood with the chief, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) described Sunday’s mass shooting on Dubois Place in the Greenway neighborhood as an “enormous tragedy.” She said residents are “fed up with the senseless violence and are desperate to find solutions.”

The mayor added that every agency “is focused on how to blunt this gun violence and the fatalities that have resulted from it.”

Brown’s death brings to 118 the number of people killed in the District so far this year, compared with 98 at this time in 2019, which ended with a decade-high number of homicides.

Bowser said 46 people were shot in the past seven days, including those at the party and four others who were wounded Sunday night into Monday morning. The victims included girls 14 and 16 years old.

Authorities on Monday updated several details about the mass shooting, upping the total number of victims to 22, as additional victims who took themselves to hospitals were located, and the number of bullets fired from nearly 100 to more than 100.

Police also said they now suspect four shooters took part in an exchange of gunfire, up from three they had said earlier. Newsham said one firearm has been recovered, but no arrests have been made. A motive also remained elusive. Police continue to believe a dispute led to the shootout.

Newsham said a dozen victims were female, and all but Brown were adults. He said one is 19 years old, 16 were between the ages of 20 and 29 and four were over 30. Twelve victims, including Brown, were from the District, and eight were from Maryland. Two declined to provide their addresses to police.

Police said about 90 percent of this year’s homicides involve firearms.

D.C. officials have attributed some of the killings to disputes involving neighborhood crews and gangs or between people who know each other. Newsham has blamed the availability of firearms and said he believes people his officers arrest are back on the streets too soon.

D.C. officials say they focus not only on law enforcement, but also on programs that seek to intervene in disputes before they turn violent.

District officials said they could not recall a shooting with more victims than Sunday’s incident in the 3300 block of Dubois Place SE.

It came amid an annual block party that was advertised on Instagram and drew upward of 400 people, who were crowded together and dancing in the street.

The family of Brown, the teen who was killed, complained that police did not break up the party considering it violated the mayor’s orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The order also requires people to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

Representatives of other community groups have also raised questions about large gatherings going unpoliced. Council Member Vincent C. Gray, a Democrat who represents Ward 7, where Sunday’s shooting occurred, also took note of such gatherings, including one he said he saw at the Fort Davis Recreation Center, “where people literally and illegally took control of a public playground.”

Gray, a former D.C. mayor, said in a statement that “people are gathering without regard for life … creating an even greater epidemic within this pandemic.” He said civic and community leaders need “to put an end to this reckless behavior and to return order to our communities and neighborhoods.”

Bowser and Newsham have emphasized voluntary compliance over imposing fines and making arrests when it comes to coronavirus-related restrictions, though the mayor struck a more aggressive tone in remarks on Sunday at the shooting scene. She warned people might have to be jailed for violating her pandemic-related orders.

But on Monday, Bowser told reporters that outrage should be concentrated on the shooters, and she would not commit to using police to crack down harder to prevent large gatherings, which she said are happening across the District.

“What we’re dealing with are people who are violating the law because they are carrying guns,” Bowser said in response to a reporter’s question about enforcement of the restrictions. “You’re asking me to highlight a mayor’s order that you can’t gather or you must wear a mask to a person who has a gun who will shoot it into a crowd of girls. We have to think of a new way to communicate to a person who will do that.”

D.C. police had been monitoring the party, having been alerted to it by the social media posts, which indicated free food and drinks were being served. Newsham said additional officers from the 6th District were called to the party as it grew larger. But none moved to break up the gathering.

Newsham said he is “very concerned that a gathering of that size was able to accumulate without our managers over at the 6th District being able to prevent that.”

He said there were not enough officers at the unpermitted event to intervene, but the chief said officers from other districts could have been called in. “We will take a look to determine whether that could have been handled in a better way,” Newsham said.

But the chief also praised officers who were there for running “toward the gunshots” to provide aid to victims.