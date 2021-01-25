Police said one victim died at the scene and another man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Three other men showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the four men who went to hospitals suffered wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The slain man was not immediately identified.

Acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said investigators were looking for a white two-door Honda Accord with a sun roof, along with four people of interest. Police put pictures of the vehicle on Twitter.

The motive for the shootings was not known Monday, and Contee said it was not immediately clear whether any of the victims were deliberately targeted. Police said the body of the man who was killed was found near the store’s entranceway.

Contee also said some shots might have been fired outside the market.

The fatal shooting is the 12th homicide in the District this year, compared to nine at this point in 2020, which ended with nearly 200 killings, the most in the city since 2004.

Violent crime is up 14 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), speaking at her regular Monday news conference, noted the uptick in crime and called it “jolting to all of us.”