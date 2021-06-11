Two men were shot and critically wounded in separate attacks Friday afternoon in Northeast and Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shootings occurred about 30 minutes and five miles apart — the first near Rhode Island Avenue in the Langdon community, and the second near the Maryland line in Benning Ridge.

Police had few immediate details of the shootings. Authorities said another person was wounded in the shooting in Benning Ridge and suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The District is facing what D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III described at a budget hearing this week as a “rising tide of gun violence.” This year, 81 people have been killed, most by shootings, a 16 percent increase over this time in 2020.

The first of Friday afternoon’s shootings occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Franklin Street NE. Police said the victim was unresponsive at the scene.

About 1:40 p.m., police said two men were shot in the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE, just off Benning Road. Police said one victim was unresponsive, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.