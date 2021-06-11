Police had few immediate details of the shootings. Authorities said another person was wounded in the shooting in Benning Ridge and suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The District is facing what D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III described at a budget hearing this week as a “rising tide of gun violence.” This year, 81 people have been killed, most by shootings, a 16 percent increase over this time in 2020.
The first of Friday afternoon’s shootings occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Franklin Street NE. Police said the victim was unresponsive at the scene.
About 1:40 p.m., police said two men were shot in the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE, just off Benning Road. Police said one victim was unresponsive, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.