A large part of Suitland Parkway in Maryland is shut down after at least one person was seriously hurt in a shooting, authorities said.

Police are on the scene after someone opened fire along Silver Hill Road and Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County.

One person was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

On Twitter, the U.S. Park Police said Suitland Parkway was closed in both directions between Suitland Road and Branch Avenue.