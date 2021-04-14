SWAT officers also were working the scene, Lane added.
The incident started about 3 p.m., Lane said, when officers responded to a traffic complaint in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue. While there, “shots were fired at them,” Lane said. The officers took cover and called for assistance. Officers from Gaithersburg as well as the Montgomery County Police Department responded, Lane said.
Police were trying to learn exactly where the shots came from, Lane said, adding that two possible locations were a balcony or a rooftop.