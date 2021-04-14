Police flooded into an area of Gaithersburg on Wednesday afternoon after several officers reported being shot at from a “high elevation,” police officials said.

No injuries were reported. As of 4:45 p.m., police were looking for the person or people who fired at the officers, said Officer Dan Lane, a spokesman for the Gaithersburg Police Department. Officers set up a perimeter around the scene — near the corner of North Summit Avenue and Girard Street — and were asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area, Lane said.

SWAT officers also were working the scene, Lane added.

The incident started about 3 p.m., Lane said, when officers responded to a traffic complaint in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue. While there, “shots were fired at them,” Lane said. The officers took cover and called for assistance. Officers from Gaithersburg as well as the Montgomery County Police Department responded, Lane said.

Police were trying to learn exactly where the shots came from, Lane said, adding that two possible locations were a balcony or a rooftop.