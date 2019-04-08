Gunshots hit houses over the weekend in both Arlington and Loudoun Counties. No injuries were reported, but authorities said a bullet entered an occupied apartment. (iStock/iStock)

Gunshots struck houses in two Northern Virginia jurisdictions over the weekend, according to authorities. One bullet went into an occupied apartment in Loudoun County, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.

In Loudoun, sots were fired at an apartment house in the Ashburn area Saturday night the sheriff’s office said.

Residents of an apartment complex in the 21800 block of Blossom Hill Terrace heard gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. They said a search revealed that several shots had hit an apartment house.

One bullet went into an apartment where residents were home, the sheriff’s office said.

In Arlington, shots were heard in the Nauck area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Arlington police said.

They said the sound of gunshots was reported about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of S. Monroe Street. Officers found bullet holes in the side of a house, they said.

The sound of gunshots was reported in the same neighborhood about 11:15 p.m. on Friday in the 3400 block of 25th Street and about 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of S. Lowell Street, police said. In those cases, police said, they found no evidence of shots.

Nauck is a historic Arlington neighborhood just west of Interstate 295 and about two miles west of Reagan National Airport.

Blossom Hill Terrace is lined with three story apartment houses , and lies just west of the Dulles Greenway and the Shoppes at Ryan Park shopping mall.

