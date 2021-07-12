Shots were fired in to two vehicles on the Capital Beltway Sunday in two separate incidents, one apparently involving road rage, Maryland State Police said.

No injuries were reported in either incident. Both were in Prince George’s County.

In one incident, three shots struck a car shortly before 3 p.m. as it traveled on the ramp from the inner loop of the interstate to southbound Branch Avenue, police said.

They said a car made an unsafe lane change, prompting a motorist to brake suddenly. After the motorist changed lanes and found himself abreast of the car, its driver fired at his vehicle.

Police said two shots hit the rear passenger-side door and another hit the rear passenger-side window. They said the motorist’s daughters, ages 15 and 8, were in the back seat.

In the other incident, police said shots were fired at a tractor-trailer on the outer loop in the Forestville area shortly before 1 a.m. near Ritchie Marlboro Road. The driver said the shots came from a car.

Troopers found three bullet holes in the tractor section of the tractor-trailer, police said. They found a shell casing near D’Arcy Road, police said. Bullet fragments were found in the tractor-trailer.