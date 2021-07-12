They said a car made an unsafe lane change, prompting a motorist to brake suddenly. After the motorist changed lanes and found himself abreast of the car, its driver fired at his vehicle.
Police said two shots hit the rear passenger-side door and another hit the rear passenger-side window. They said the motorist’s daughters, ages 15 and 8, were in the back seat.
In the other incident, police said shots were fired at a tractor-trailer on the outer loop in the Forestville area shortly before 1 a.m. near Ritchie Marlboro Road. The driver said the shots came from a car.
Troopers found three bullet holes in the tractor section of the tractor-trailer, police said. They found a shell casing near D’Arcy Road, police said. Bullet fragments were found in the tractor-trailer.