Gunshots were fired Saturday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, possibly by two youths on a moped, D.C. police said. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck.

Police said they responded to a report that shots had been fired in the 1100 block of I Street SE, on Capitol Hill’s far southeastern corner.

They said they were looking for two suspects, described as male juveniles, riding a blue and black Revel moped.

